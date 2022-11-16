Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $180.67. 27,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.