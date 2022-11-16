Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JACK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box Company Profile

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,133. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.