Jason W. Reese Buys 6,458 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,182,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Great Elm Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.