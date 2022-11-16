Jason W. Reese Buys 6,458 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,182,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,961,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

