Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JSPR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,018. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

