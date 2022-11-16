Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin Sells 197 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $9,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -494.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

