Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin Sells 197 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $9,450.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -494.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
