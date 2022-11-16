Jbs S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3561 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

JBS Stock Up 1.4 %

JBS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JBS has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

