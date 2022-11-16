JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Up 3.9%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $50.86. 149,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,639,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

