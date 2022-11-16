JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading Down 6.9%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.06) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 205 ($2.41) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.23) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

