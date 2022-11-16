Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Redwire Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwire in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Redwire Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $164.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $12.15.
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
