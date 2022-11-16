Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.37. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Shares of FERG opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $391,174,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $348,412,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $232,367,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

