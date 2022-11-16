Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

JEF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. 1,136,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,954. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.