Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiayin Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Jiayin Group worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,559. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 497.84% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.16 million for the quarter.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

