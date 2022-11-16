Joann Covington Sells 52,446 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Proterra Stock Performance
PTRA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 777,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.
Proterra Company Profile
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
