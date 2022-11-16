Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Trimmed by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

