JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €38.50 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.50 ($39.69) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

