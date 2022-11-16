JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.34% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.