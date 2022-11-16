Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KNNNF stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $27.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

