Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kainos Group Price Performance

KNNNF stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $27.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.