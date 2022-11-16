Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 799,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 335,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,687. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $541.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

