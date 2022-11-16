Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.