Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,949,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 56,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 38,672 shares during the period.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

