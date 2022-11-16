Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.99. 4,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.53%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

