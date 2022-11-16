Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

KRP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,565. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 114.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $8,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 82,909 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.