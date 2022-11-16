Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KMB traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $129.74. 4,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

