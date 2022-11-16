Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $141.51

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$141.51 and traded as high as C$156.18. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$152.78, with a volume of 77,080 shares changing hands.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$203.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$207.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 353.80.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total transaction of C$6,067,696.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,512 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,685.81. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 81,965 shares of company stock worth $11,898,265 over the last three months.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

