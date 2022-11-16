King Wealth Acquires 5,000 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $114.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,080. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

