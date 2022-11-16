King Wealth Has $636,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

King Wealth lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. 216,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.