King Wealth Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

King Wealth raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $982,517,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.12. 11,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,132. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.