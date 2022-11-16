Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.09. 66,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,103,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $774.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Further Reading

