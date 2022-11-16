KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in KLA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLA Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,146. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.59. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.