KOK (KOK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $59.27 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,577.17 or 0.99989367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010591 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00238536 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11867358 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $728,713.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.