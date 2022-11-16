KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00044185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $717.76 million and $1.34 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

