Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. 991,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.