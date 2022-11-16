Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.43 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

