L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,898,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,490,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 45.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 749,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,198. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
