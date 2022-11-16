L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,898,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,490,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 45.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 749,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,198. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.