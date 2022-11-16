Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Daniel Niedzwiecki Sells 3,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

