Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

