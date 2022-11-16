Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA traded down $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.39. 515,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,678. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

