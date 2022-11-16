LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in LendingClub by 34.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE LC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

