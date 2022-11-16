Leo F. Lambert Buys 820 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) Director Leo F. Lambert purchased 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,146 shares in the company, valued at $885,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.34. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

