LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in LG Display by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 406,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,497. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

