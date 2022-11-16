Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $184.15

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.15 and traded as low as $179.97. Li Ning shares last traded at $185.81, with a volume of 17,397 shares trading hands.
Li Ning Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.95.
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGY)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.