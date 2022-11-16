Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 2.3% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44. 13,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,104,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 705,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

