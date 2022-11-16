Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 2.3% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44. 13,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,104,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Liberty Latin America Stock Up 2.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Stories
