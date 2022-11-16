Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIBY. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBY remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Wednesday. 78 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

