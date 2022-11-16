Lido Staked ETH Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $295,586.36 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,189.63 or 0.07132105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,736,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,732,232.96914447 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,238.20053153 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $334,274.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

