Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading 13.5% Higher

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. 5,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 68,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Light Trading Up 2.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.
About Light
Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.
