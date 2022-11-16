LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LITB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,315. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LITB. TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

