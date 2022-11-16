LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LITB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,315. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LITB. TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.