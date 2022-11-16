Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $69.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,475,000 after purchasing an additional 393,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

