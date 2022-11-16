Linear Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $59.75 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00566096 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.32 or 0.29518217 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.