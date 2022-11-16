Liquity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Liquity has a total market cap of $54.11 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,925,107 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

