Litecoin Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $58.11 or 0.00348397 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $602.11 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023332 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018210 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,628,844 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
